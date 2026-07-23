Dover Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Dover (NYSE:DOV) executives said the company delivered broad-based growth in the second quarter, with orders strengthening across all five business segments and management raising its full-year outlook for organic revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share.

CEO and President Rich Tobin said revenue rose 7% overall and 5% organically, with each of Dover’s five segments posting positive organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points to 25.9%, while adjusted earnings per share rose 12% year over year to $2.74.

“We delivered another strong quarter with results that reflect the breadth of demand across the portfolio,” Tobin said. He added that Dover’s top-line performance continued to be led by markets tied to secular growth trends, which he said now represent about 25% of the portfolio.

Bookings were a major focus of the call. Orders increased 16% year over year, and the company reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06. Tobin said the order momentum extended recent trends and improved visibility into the second half of the year.

Segment Performance Shows Broad Growth

Dover reported organic growth in all five of its segments, with several businesses benefiting from demand tied to energy infrastructure, data centers, aerospace and biopharma.

Engineered Products grew 2% organically, driven by aerospace and defense components, fluid dispensing and industrial winches, along with stabilization in the North American vehicle aftermarket. Segment margins expanded 100 basis points.

grew 2% organically, driven by aerospace and defense components, fluid dispensing and industrial winches, along with stabilization in the North American vehicle aftermarket. Segment margins expanded 100 basis points. Clean Energy & Fueling grew 9% organically, supported by clean energy components and retail fueling equipment and software. Tobin cited momentum in cryogenic components used in LNG and space launch infrastructure. Segment margin expanded 170 basis points.

grew 9% organically, supported by clean energy components and retail fueling equipment and software. Tobin cited momentum in cryogenic components used in LNG and space launch infrastructure. Segment margin expanded 170 basis points. Imaging & Identification grew 3% organically, with growth in marking and coding equipment, consumables, spare parts and serialization software. Margins expanded 150 basis points.

grew 3% organically, with growth in marking and coding equipment, consumables, spare parts and serialization software. Margins expanded 150 basis points. Pumps & Process Solutions grew slightly, with strength in AI and energy infrastructure components, single-use biopharma and industrial pumps. Segment margin expanded 170 basis points to 35%.

grew slightly, with strength in AI and energy infrastructure components, single-use biopharma and industrial pumps. Segment margin expanded 170 basis points to 35%. Climate & Sustainability Technologies grew 8% organically, helped by strong heat exchanger demand tied to liquid cooling for data centers and a recovery in European residential heat pumps.

Tobin said the heat exchangers business delivered its “best quarter ever,” with particularly strong demand tied to liquid cooling for data centers. He said Dover is working to double capacity for those products over the next 12 months.

Refrigeration Output Issues Weighed on Results

Despite overall growth in Climate & Sustainability Technologies, Tobin said Dover had a difficult quarter in refrigeration. Demand was strong across product lines, particularly CO2 systems, but the company struggled to raise output while consolidating facilities and ramping labor.

“We frankly did not expect to fall short on our production throughput targets,” Tobin said. “That’s on me, and it cost us on the top line in the quarter probably a point to a point and a half of organic growth.”

In response to a question from Vertical Research analyst Jeff Sprague, Tobin clarified that the impact was on a consolidated Dover basis. He said the company had been late on some deliveries but was not aware of any market share loss. He added that Dover had “all hands on deck” to catch up in the third and fourth quarters.

Tobin said the facility consolidation project is about three-quarters complete and that management expects throughput to improve sequentially over the balance of the year. He also said profitability in the second half should be “materially different” from the first half as output rises and redundant costs are reduced.

Cash Flow and Guidance

CFO Chris Woenker said year-to-date free cash flow was $320 million, or 8% of revenue, up 23% from the prior year. He said the improvement was driven mainly by operating cash conversion on higher earnings, partly offset by working capital investments tied to faster revenue growth.

Woenker said Dover expects cash flow generation to accelerate meaningfully in the second half due to seasonal working capital liquidation. The company maintained its full-year capital expenditure estimate of $190 million to $210 million and free cash flow guidance of 14% to 16% of revenue.

Tobin said Dover raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance and organic growth outlook based on first-half performance, momentum in end markets and visibility into the second half. He did not provide quarterly guidance when asked about third-quarter trends.

Secular Growth Markets Drive Order Momentum

Tobin highlighted several markets supporting Dover’s growth, including natural gas and LNG infrastructure, data centers, CO2 refrigeration, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, biopharma, medical applications and space-related infrastructure.

He said Dover participates in the natural gas ecosystem through cryogenic components such as valves and vacuum-jacketed piping for LNG infrastructure, as well as precision components for compressors, engines, steam turbines and gas turbines. He also said OEM lead times in some of those areas now extend for years.

In data centers, Tobin said increasing thermal requirements for new chips are driving a shift toward liquid cooling, benefiting Dover’s connector and heat exchanger businesses. He said customers are securing capacity well ahead of need in that market.

In CO2 refrigeration, Tobin said industry adoption is no longer driven only by regulation but by economics and total cost of ownership versus legacy refrigerants. Responding to Melius Research analyst Scott Davis, he said the absence of a time-based mandate is “actually better” for Dover because adoption can occur over a multi-year period.

Tobin also said Dover expects to generate $50 million in revenue tied to space this year, supported by cryogenic components for launch infrastructure and radio frequency products for satellites.

M&A Market Improving

Tobin said industrial M&A markets have improved, with more assets coming to market than in recent years. He said Dover has “a number of interesting opportunities” in attractive end markets and is keeping financial flexibility to evaluate potential deals.

In response to Citigroup analyst Andy Kaplowitz, Tobin said Dover would pursue acquisitions if it can create value at appropriate prices. If not, he said the company would consider returning capital to shareholders rather than building excess cash.

“We are staying disciplined in our operations, investing behind platforms where returns are most compelling, and maintaining balance sheet flexibility to play offense on capital deployment,” Tobin said.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.