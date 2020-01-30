Dover Provides 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dover (DOV) announced, for 2020, the company targets adjusted EPS of $6.20 to $6.40, based on full year revenue growth of 2% to 3%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.30. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.54, up 8% from prior year. Revenue was $1.8 billion, a decline of 2% (down 1% organic) from last year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2019, adjusted EPS was $5.93, up 19% from prior year. Revenue was $7.1 billion, up 2% (an increase of 4% organic) from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.