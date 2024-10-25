Dover price target raised to $212 from $210 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Dover (DOV) to $212 from $210 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The quarter “was messy as expected,” but management gave enough detail to lend confidence in a strong 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the shares as cheap at current levels.
