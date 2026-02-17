Dover, New Hampshire, Is Pulling in Retirees Who Want Walkability Without Big-City Chaos

Key Points

New Hampshire is one of the few states that doesn't have any state income taxes or sales tax.

Low crime rates and several outdoor activities are a good combination for this small New Hampshire city.

It's near other New England hot spots like Boston or Maine's beaches.

Dover, New Hampshire, has a more expensive housing market than the average U.S. neighborhood. The median home price is $566,174, according to Realtor.com, but that's down by more than 10% over the past year. A prolonged housing correction can make this area even more affordable, but retirees have been willing to pay extra for Dover for years.

That's because the city is very walkable and doesn't come with the big-city chaos. That combination has been enough to make Dover one of the best places to retire in the Northeast. Here's what makes the city special.

A tax-friendly haven

New Hampshire is one of the few states that does not have any state income taxes or sales taxes. Property taxes are high to compensate for this, but it's a great setup for retirees who are ready to withdraw from their nest eggs.

A rule passed last year even excludes interest and dividend income from taxation. Affordability is a key factor retirees consider, based on research from the Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire study. Zero taxes on income and consumption can make up for higher housing prices, especially for retirees who already have been making mortgage payments and building equity in their current neighborhoods for decades.

Dover has a much lower crime rate

Dover has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, which explains why its housing is higher than the average neighborhood. The overall crime rate in Dover is 60.6% below the national average, and it ranks near the top third across all U.S. cities.

That low crime rate comes in handy since Dover is a very walkable city. The Cocheco River flows through downtown Dover, offering a relatively low-crime riverwalk that helps people stay active. The small city's festivals are also safer due to low crime, with Apple Harvest Day and the Cocheco Arts Festival as popular events.

Several housing options

Although the median housing price in Dover is above the typical U.S. neighborhood, you can choose from many types of homes in the area. Historical homes are available, but you can also choose from many condos to keep your costs low.

There are also a few multifamily homes available for retirees who want to house hack their way to lower living expenses. House hacking involves living in one unit and renting out the other, effectively reducing your costs in the process.

Proximity to New England hot spots

Dover has a lot to offer on its own, but retirees who want to travel throughout New England will like the city's location. It's only an hour from Boston and near Maine's beaches.

You will have to travel the entire state of New Hampshire to get to Vermont, since Dover is on the east side of New Hampshire. However, its proximity to other New England destinations offers residents plenty of summer options.

