Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DVD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -30% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DVD was $1.61, representing a -19.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $2 and a 51.89% increase over the 52 week low of $1.06.

DVD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company (DIS) and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG). DVD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DVD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

