Dover Maintains FY22 Adj. EPS And Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, diversified manufacturer Dover Corp. (DOV) maintained its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $8.45 to $8.65 per share on revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent or 7 to 9 percent on an organic basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $8.57 per share on revenue growth of 9.3 percent to $8.64 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

