Dover Issues FY22 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dover (DOV) said, in 2022, it expects GAAP EPS in the range of $7.45 to $7.65. Adjusted EPS is projected in a range of $8.45 to $8.65. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $8.46. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2022, the company targets revenue growth of 8% to 10%. On an organic basis, revenue growth is projected in a range of 7% to 9%.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS increased to $1.78 from $1.55, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Net income was $362.79 million, or $2.49 per share compared to $182.11 million, or $1.25 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 11.8% to $1.99 billion from $1.78 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.92 billion in revenue.

