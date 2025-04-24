Markets
Dover Issues 2025 Guidance

April 24, 2025 — 06:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dover (DOV) said, in 2025, it expects to generate GAAP EPS from continuing operations in the range of $8.04 to $8.24, and adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $9.20 to $9.40, based on full year revenue growth of 2% to 4%, all-in and organic.

First quarter GAAP earnings from continuing operations was $239 million, decreased 60%, and GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $1.73, down 60%, principally due to the gain on the disposition of De-Sta-Co in the comparable quarter of the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations was $283 million, up 18% and adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $2.05, up 19%. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Dover generated revenue of $1.9 billion, a decrease of 1%, or up 1% organic.

