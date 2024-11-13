Dover initiated with a Neutral at UBS

UBS analyst Amit Mehrotra initiated coverage of Dover (DOV) with a Neutral rating and $217 price target The firm sees a path to low-double-digit annual earnings growth over the next two years, with additional upside potential from acquisitions given the company’s $3B of fire power by year-end, but says the timing is uncertain. UBS expects evolution of Dover’s business portfolio, but believes “complexity remains.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DOV:
- Dover upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
- Dover price target raised to $212 from $210 at JPMorgan
- Dover Sees Revenue and Earnings Growth in Q3 2024
- Dover reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.27, consensus $2.29
- Dover cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $8.08-$8.18 from $9.05-$9.20
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.