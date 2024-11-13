News & Insights

Dover initiated with a Neutral at UBS

November 13, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

UBS analyst Amit Mehrotra initiated coverage of Dover (DOV) with a Neutral rating and $217 price target The firm sees a path to low-double-digit annual earnings growth over the next two years, with additional upside potential from acquisitions given the company’s $3B of fire power by year-end, but says the timing is uncertain. UBS expects evolution of Dover’s business portfolio, but believes “complexity remains.”

