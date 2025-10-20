Markets
Dover Food Retail To Invest $20 Mln In Virginia Expansion

October 20, 2025 — 11:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Dover Food Retail, a subsidiary of Dover Corp. (DOV), announced a $20 million investment to expand its operations in Virginia. As part of this initiative, the company will relocate its Anthony brand manufacturing from Sylmar, California, to its Virginia campus—a move expected to generate over 300 new jobs within the next year.

The expansion will enhance Dover Food Retail's production capabilities, with skilled workers manufacturing a diverse range of commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors and frames. The facility will leverage advanced technologies to meet the rigorous standards of food retail clients across North America and around the globe.

