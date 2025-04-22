DOVER Earnings Preview: Recent $DOV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DOVER ($DOV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,897,944,802 and earnings of $2.01 per share.
DOVER Insider Trading Activity
DOVER insiders have traded $DOV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IVONNE M CABRERA (SVP, General Counsel & Secr.) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $510,775
- GIRISH JUNEJA (Senior VP & CDO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $201,620
DOVER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of DOVER stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,063,308 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $387,076,580
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,003,501 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,256,787
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 877,699 shares (+1168.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,656,332
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 796,414 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,407,266
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 581,715 shares (+47.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,129,734
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 527,811 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,017,343
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 524,092 shares (+31.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,319,659
DOVER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DOV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
DOVER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/28/2024
DOVER Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $203.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 03/26/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025
- Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $217.0 on 11/13/2024
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $202.0 on 10/30/2024
- Nigel Coe from Wolfe Research set a target price of $227.0 on 10/28/2024
