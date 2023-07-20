Dover (DOV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Dover Corporation DOV will release second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 25, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Dover’s earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat the same. DOV reported year-over-year improvements in its top and bottom lines. The company has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 1.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOV’s second-quarter 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.21, suggesting growth of 3.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported level. The same for total revenues is pinned at $2.2 billion, indicating an increase of 8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Dover’s shares have lost 17.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 25.8%.



DOV has been witnessing robust bookings and order backlogs across its segments on strong demand and shipment levels, which are likely to have benefited its second-quarter performance. Gains from the recent acquisitions are also likely to have contributed to Dover’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s margins have been gaining from a strong volume, an improved price-cost spread and tight cost controls for a while, offsetting the negative impacts of supply-chain constraints, input inflation and production disruptions. These are likely to have driven DOV’s profitability in the quarter under review.

In the Engineered Products segment, the demand for engineered products, vehicle service and industrial automation has been strong, which is expected to get reflected in the June-end quarter’s top-line results. We expect an organic sales growth of 4.1% in the quarter. Improved price-cost dynamics and volume are likely to have offset input shortages. However, our model predicts currency translation to have an unfavorable impact of 0.9% on the segment’s sales.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $533 million, suggesting growth of 12.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reading. The consensus estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $101 million.



The Clean Energy and Fueling Solutions segment is likely to have gained from growth in below-ground, fuel transport, vehicle wash and industrial gasses in the quarter under review. However, it is expected to have been slightly hampered by subdued demand for above-ground fueling due to customer construction delays in Europe/Asia.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $490 million for the quarter to be reported, suggesting a dip of 0.8% from the year-earlier actuals. The consensus estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $104 million.



Margins are, nevertheless, likely to have gained from a positive product mix and the effects of decisive actions to reduce costs based on above-ground fueling. Our model predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 0.7% in the quarter. However, we expect unfavorable impacts from currency translation to weigh 2.2% year over year on the segment’s results.



The Imaging & Identification segment's results are expected to reflect strong demand for marking and coding printers and spares, as well as continued strength in consumables. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pinned at $285 million, suggesting an increase from the $284 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $71 million. We expect organic sales of the segment to grow 3.2% year over year in the quarter.



Robust demand for industrial pumps and polymer processing activity is likely to have aided the Pumps & Process Solutions segment’s second-quarter performance. Customers’ demand shift from COVID-19 vaccine production to alternative therapies is expected to have impacted its biopharma business.

Our model predicts a year-over-year decline of 2.6% for the segment’s organic sales. We expect currency translation to have a year-over-year negative impact of 2.1% in the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $439 million, suggesting a decline of 4.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the segment’s second-quarter adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $143 million.



In the Climate and Sustainability Technologies segment, strong order rates in the food retail business and large backlogs are likely to have aided the segment’s second-quarter performance. We anticipate the segment’s organic sales to grow 7% year over year in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our model predicts currency translation to have a year-over-year negative impact of 4% on the segment’s top line. Margins are likely to have gained on higher volumes, However, higher costs and impacts from currency translations are likely to have partially offset the tailwind.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $442 million, implying a 1.3% dip from the year-earlier reported figure. The consensus estimate for the segment’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $76 million.

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dover this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Dover has an Earnings ESP of -0.74%.



Zacks Rank: Dover currently carries a Zacks Rank # 3.

Here are some stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

EnerSys ENS, expected to release earnings soon, has an Earnings ESP of +8.32% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENS’ fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 42.6%. The company has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 9%, on average.



AptarGroup, Inc. ATR, scheduled to release earnings on Jul 27, has an Earnings ESP of +1.77% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR’s earnings for the second quarter is pegged at $1.13 per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 6.4%, on average.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN, expected to release earnings shortly, has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The consensus estimate for ETN’s earnings for the second quarter is pegged at $2.11 per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 2.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

