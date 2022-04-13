Dover (DOV) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Dover Corporation DOV will release first-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Apr 19.

Q4 Results

In the last reported quarter, Dover’s earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings per share is currently pegged at $1.85, suggesting growth of 2.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The same for total revenues is pinned at $2.03 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.

Price Performance

Dover’s shares have gained 6.6% in the past year against the industry’s loss of 10.9%.

Factors at Play

Dover is witnessing robust bookings and order backlog across its segments stemming from strong demand, which is likely to have benefited first-quarter performance. A strong recovery in the manufacturing sector and acquisition benefits are likely to have contributed to the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Dover’s efforts to boost productivity and cost initiatives are anticipated to have driven margins during the quarter under review. It has been executing restructuring programs to better align costs and operations with the current market conditions through targeted facility consolidations, headcount reductions and other measures. These actions are likely to have aided the company’s quarterly performance.

Segmental Estimates

In the Engineered Products segment, demand for engineered products, vehicle service and industrial automation has been strong, which might get reflected in the March-end quarter’s top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $480 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 12%. The estimate for operating profit is pegged at $61 million, suggesting a decline of 16% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Omicron-led absenteeism, labor shortages and higher logistics costs are likely to have affected the segment’s margin during the quarter.



The Clean Energy and Fueling Solutions segment is likely to have gained from growth in underground vehicle wash and software solutions during the January- March quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pinned at $439 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. The estimate for the operating profit is pegged at $57 million, calling for a decline from the prior-year quarter’s $67 million.



The Imaging & Identification segment’s results are likely to reflect solid demand for the consumables and fast-moving consumer goods solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pinned at $298 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s operating profit is estimated at $61 million, suggesting an increase of 5% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



In the Pumps & Process Solutions segment, robust demand for the biopharma connectors and pumps, driven by COVID vaccines and non-COVID-related pharmaceutical tailwinds, are likely to have aided the segment’s March-end quarter’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $437 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 11%. The consensus mark for the segment’s first quarter’s operating profit is pegged at $138 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 13%. Positive price/cost, volume growth, productivity gains and favorable product and business mix are likely to have benefited the Imaging & Identification and Pumps & Process Solutions segments’ margins.



In the Climate and Sustainability Technologies segment, strong order rates in the food retail business and large backlogs are likely to have aided the segment’s first-quarter performance. Its heat exchanger and beverage packaging business are also seeing strong order rates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $382 million, calling for 2.7% growth year over year. The estimate for operating profit is pegged at $37.7 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $38 million.

What Our Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dover this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Dover is at -2.48%.



Zacks Rank: Dover currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dover Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Dover Corporation price-eps-surprise | Dover Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some Industrial Products stocks, which you might consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Alcoa Corporation AA currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings has moved up 5.4% in the past 30 days to $1.90 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 267%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alcoa’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, which indicates an increase of 19.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Deere & Company DE currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.84% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $6.68 per share, suggesting 17.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pinned at $13.5 billion, highlighting year-over-year growth of 22.5%. Deere has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.6%, on average. It has a long-term earnings growth of 13.5%.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings have gone down 0.9% in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at $2.05 per share. The projection indicates 2.8% decline from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Illinois Tool’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 6.3%. ITW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.7%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

