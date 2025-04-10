Dover (DOV) Surges 9.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Dover Corporation (DOV) shares soared 9.7% in the last trading session to close at $165.86. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 16.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Dover's stock jumped as part of a strong market recovery after President Trump announced a temporary halt on reciprocal tariffs for most countries.



Dover’s shares also gained since the news that DOV’s part Caldera has launched PrimeCenter 4.0, a significant update to its production automation software for digital printing companies. The move aims to simplify job preparation, accelerate production workflows, and help businesses remove bottlenecks, enabling them to focus on high-priority tasks. The update features an expanded interface and automation tools, which allows the customers to prepare files for production in just a few clicks.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.88 billion, down 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Dover, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DOV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Dover is part of the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 12.6% higher at $231.97. AIT has returned -9% in the past month.

Applied Industrial Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.40. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -3.2%. Applied Industrial Technologies currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

