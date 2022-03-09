Dover (DOV) Rides on Strong Demand & Cost-Cutting Actions

Dover Corporation DOV is gaining from solid end-market demand across all segments, bookings rates and robust order backlog. Benefits from cost-reduction actions, productivity gains, focus on investments and acquisitions as well as efforts to reduce debt levels are also driving growth.



In January, Dover reported impressive fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and sales beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates and rising year over year. The company has a trailing four quarters earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average.

Strong Order & Margin Conversion to Drive Growth

Dover has been gaining from robust order trends across the majority of its businesses for a while, stemming from strong end-market demand. The company is well poised to deliver robust top-line growth, margin expansion and double-digit earnings per share (EPS) growth in 2022, driven by a strong backlog, margin conversion efforts and benefits from acquisitions. DOV expects adjusted EPS to be between $8.45 and $8.65 for 2022, up from $7.63 per share reported in 2021. Organic revenue growth is expected between 7-9% for 2022. Apart from this, the company’s productivity and cost-control initiatives will continue to drive bottom-line growth.

Segments Poised Well on Strong Demand

In the Engineered Products segment, demand for engineered products, vehicle service and industrial automation has been solid. Improved price cost spread, strong shipping backlog and high booking across the business will likely support the segment’s margin in 2022. The Clean Energy and Fueling segment will gain from underground vehicle wash and software solutions.



The Imaging & Identification segment will continue to benefit from strong demand for consumables and fast-moving consumer goods solutions. The marking & coding business is expected to maintain its growth trajectory with serialization and brand protection software. Digital textile printing is recovering from the pandemic-induced declines seen in the last two years.



In the Pumps & Process Solutions business, demand for biopharma connectors and pumps will likely be healthy, aided by COVID vaccine and non-COVID-related pharmaceutical tailwinds. Positive price/cost, volume growth, productivity gains as well as favorable product and business mix will drive the Imaging & Identification and Pumps & Process Solutions segments’ margin in the current year.



The Climate and Sustainability Technologies segment will perform well in 2022, given the large backlog and continued elevated order rates. New orders and core food retail business have been healthy across its product segments. Also, its heat exchanger and beverage packaging business are seeing strong order rates.

Other Factors

Dover is focused on investments in capacity expansions in high-growth businesses and productivity improvements across its portfolio. Dover has a long tradition of making successful acquisitions in diverse end markets. It deployed $1.1 billion in nine bolt-on acquisitions in 2021, including Acme and RegO. These acquisitions are contributing to the company’s top line. Dover will remain active on the buyout front in 2022.



The company’s efforts to reduce debt levels, solid financial position, prudent capital structure, refinancing efforts and momentum in operational execution bode well.

Price Performance

Dover’s shares have gained 11.2% in the past year against the industry’s loss of 12.1%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dover currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



