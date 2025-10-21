Dover (DOV) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Dover Corporation (DOV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share, indicating an increase of 10.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.09 billion, representing an increase of 5.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dover metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Engineered Products' will reach $294.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling' to come in at $541.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' should arrive at $438.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions' will reach $530.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Imaging & Identification' to reach $291.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products' will reach $61.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.45 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling' stands at $118.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $107.85 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' of $85.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $83.06 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions' reaching $171.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $150.93 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification' will likely reach $83.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $81.15 million.

Over the past month, Dover shares have recorded returns of -0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DOV will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.