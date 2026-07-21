Dover (DOV) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Corporation (DOV) to post quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.21 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dover metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Engineered Products' should come in at $284.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling' stands at $578.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' reaching $470.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions' will reach $571.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Imaging & Identification' will likely reach $306.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products' will reach $62.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.65 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling' should arrive at $126.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $116.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' to reach $95.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.87 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions' will reach $194.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $172.64 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification' to come in at $84.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $81.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Dover shares have witnessed a change of -8.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DOV is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.