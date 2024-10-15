Is Dover (DOV) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dover Corporation (DOV) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dover Corporation is one of 212 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dover Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOV's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DOV has moved about 26% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 14.6% on average. This means that Dover Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Flowserve (FLS). The stock has returned 34.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Flowserve's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Dover Corporation belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.2% so far this year, so DOV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Flowserve is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Dover Corporation and Flowserve as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.