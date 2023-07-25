Dover (DOV) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Dover Corporation DOV has reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.05, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. The bottom line decreased 4% year over year.



On a reported basis, Dover has delivered EPS of $1.72 in the quarter, down 14% year over year.



Total revenues in the second quarter fell 2.7% year over year to $2,100 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,176 million. Transient production and shipment difficulties in the company's automotive services sector, induced by an ERP system update, offset the outperformance in the company's high-growth industries.

Dover Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dover Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dover Corporation Quote

Costs and Margins

Cost of sales fell 2.6% year over year to $1,341 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit was down 2.9% year over year to $759 million. The gross margin was 36.1% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 36.2%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 5.9% to $434 million from the prior-year quarter . Adjusted EBITDA fell 3.4% year over year to $461 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.9% in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 22.1%.

Segmental Performance

The Engineered Products segment’s revenues were down 7.9% year over year to $474 million in the quarter. The reported figure fell short of our expectation of $528 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA fell 9.1% year over year to $80 million. The figure missed our estimate of $106 million.



The Clean Energy & Fueling segment’s revenues were $441 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $494 million. The figure missed our estimate of $513 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $91 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $106 million. The figure topped our estimate of $103 million.



The Imaging & Identification segment’s revenues moved down 1.5% year over year to $272 million. The reported figure fell short of our expectation of $277 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $65 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $64.8 million. The figure missed our estimate of $72 million.



The Pumps & Process Solutions segment’s revenues increased 5.4% year over year to $465 million in the second quarter. The figure surpassed our estimate of $426 million. The adjusted EBITDA of the segment totaled $141 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $148 million. The reported figure was lower than our expectation of $148 million.



The Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment’s revenues increased to $449 million from the $434 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. We predicted revenues of $441 million for this segment. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $83 million compared with $71 million in second-quarter 2022. The figure missed our estimate of $74 million.

Bookings and Backlog

Dover’s bookings at the end of the second quarter were worth $1.93 billion compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2.11 billion. Total booking fell short of our estimate of $2.06 billion.



Backlog fell 15% year over year to $2.81 billion at the end of the reported quarter. Our model projected a backlog worth $3.24 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Position

The company had a free cash inflow of $155 million in the second quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $128 million. Cash flow from operations amounted to $195 million in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s $179 million.

Outlook

The company expects to generate an adjusted EPS of $8.85-$9.00 for 2023. It anticipates organic revenue growth of 2-4% for the year.

Price Performance

Dover’s shares have gained 20.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 25.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dover currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW and W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW. WOR and MTW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and GWW has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 22.6% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 55% in the last year.



Manitowoc has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 256.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTW’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 7.8% north in the past 60 days. MTW’s shares gained 68.8% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grainger’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $35.86, up 1% in the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.1%. GWW gained 59.5% in the last year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.