Dover (DOV) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q1, Increase Y/Y

Dover Corporation DOV reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $1.94, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 2% year over year.



On a reported basis, Dover delivered EPS of $1.63 in the quarter, up 4% year over year.



Total revenues in the first quarter increased 1.3% year over year to $2,079 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,071 million. Strong demand and recovery in global supply chains drove top-line growth across the majority of the company’s businesses in the quarter. Solid new order intake also aided growth.

Costs and Margins

Cost of sales rose 1.8% year over year to $1,332 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit increased 0.5% year over year to $747 million. The gross margin was 35.9% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 36.2%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 2.7% to $432 million from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.7% year over year to $450 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.6% in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 21.3%.

Dover Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dover Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dover Corporation Quote

Segmental Performance

The Engineered Products segment’s revenues were up 2% year over year to $498 million in the quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA increased 16.7% year over year to $91 million.



The Clean Energy & Fueling segment’s revenues were $431 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $458 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $80.6 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $81.4 million.



The Imaging & Identification segment’s revenues moved up 4% year over year to $283 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA improved 15.6% year over year to $72 million.



The Pumps & Process Solutions segment’s revenues decreased 4.8% year over year to $414 million in the first quarter. The adjusted EBITDA in the segment totaled $126 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $157 million.



The Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment’s revenues increased to $455 million from $399 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $80 million compared with $60 million in first-quarter 2022.

Bookings and Backlog

Dover’s bookings at the end of the first quarter were worth $2.04 billion compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2.25 billion. Backlog fell 13.2% year over year to $2.97 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

Financial Position

The company had a free cash flow of $193 million in the first quarter against the cash outflow of $27 million in the year-ago quarter. Cash flow from operations amounted to $241 million in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s $24 million.

Outlook

The company expects to generate adjusted EPS of $8.85-$9.05 for 2023. It anticipates organic revenue growth of 3-5% for the year.

Price Performance

Dover’s shares have gained 4.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Dover currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW and OI Glass Inc. OI. WOR and MTW flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and OI has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.93 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 17.7% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 17.3% in the last year.



Manitowoc has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTW’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 85 cents per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 63.5% north in the past 60 days. MTW’s shares gained 20% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI Glass’ 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.59. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings rose 0.8% in the last 60 days. OI has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.5%. Its shares gained 61.6% in the last year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.