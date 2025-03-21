Is Dover Corporation Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover Corporation (DOV) provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. With a market cap of $25 billion, the company has five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Climate & Sustainability Technologies.

Companies with a market value of $10 billion or more are classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DOV is a prominent member of this category. The company benefits from a robust portfolio of innovative solutions and its operational agility to serve leading global markets.

However, DOV has faced some challenges in recent times, as it is currently trading 18.5% below its 52-week high of $222.31, recorded on Feb. 4. The stock has declined 4.2% over the three months, compared to the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 9.6% over the same time frame.

Over the past six months, DOV has fallen 4.1%, underperforming NASX, which declined 1.4%. Moreover, over the past year, DOV has gained 3.3%, lagging behind NASX's stronger 8.1% increase over the same period.

The stock has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving average since early March, signaling a bearish trend.

DOV stock surged 4.1% following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 30. The company reported a 1% increase in its revenue, which amounted to $1.9 billion. The growth could be traced back to the positive mix impact from its high margin, high growth platforms, and the company’s rigorous cost containment and productivity actions. Additionally, its EPS came in at $2.20, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by 5.8%.

Its rival, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), has lagged behind, with its shares declining 15.6% over the past six months and 12.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts are maintaining a moderately optimistic outlook on the stock's prospects. Of the 14 analysts covering it, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” It has a mean price target of $226.78, which indicates a potential upside of 25.1% from its current level.

