Dover Corporation Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Founded in 1947 and based in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover Corporation ( DOV ) has built a diverse portfolio, delivering various solutions across multiple industries. With expertise across engineered products, clean energy, imaging, pumps, and climate technologies, it serves industries ranging from aerospace to consumer goods. Dover’s solutions include everything from fluid dispensing systems and industrial automation to refrigeration and fuel storage equipment, driving innovation and sustainability in global markets. Its broad reach continues to shape critical sectors worldwide.

Valued at a market cap of $28.1 billion , shares of Dover have climbed 47.8% over the past 52 weeks and 33.1% on a YTD basis, exceeding the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 31% gain over the past year and 25.2% return in 2024.

Narrowing the focus, DOV has also surged past the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLI ). The exchange-traded fund has returned about 34.5% over the past year and 25.1% on a YTD basis.

DOV’s outperformance in 2024 stems from strong demand for its industrial automation and energy-efficient solutions. Strategic acquisitions bolstered its revenue stream, while cost-cutting measures improved margins . Additionally, its stellar dividend payout history , robust earnings , and optimistic guidance attracted investors, solidifying its position as a standout performer in a challenging economic environment.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Dover Corporation’s EPS to decline 7.2% to $8.17 . The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering DOV stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings and five “Holds.”

The configuration is slightly bullish as the stock attracted a new "Strong Buy" rating over the past three months.

On Nov. 13, UBS initiated coverage of DOV with a “Neutral” rating and a price target of $217, reflecting a 6% upside potential. The analysis highlights Dover's steady, low, double-digit earnings growth and strong M&A capabilities, with $3 billion in available capital. However, the brokerage firm sees limited upside without a clearer focus on high-growth markets. Despite Dover’s financial strength, the uncertainty surrounding acquisitions and its diversified portfolio makes a near-term re-rating unlikely.

The mean price target of $210.21 represents a 2.7% upside potential from DOV’s current price levels. The Street-high target price of $227, set by Wolfe Research last month, suggests the stock could rally as much as 10.9%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.