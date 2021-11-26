Dover Corporation (DOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Dover Corporation (DOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.01% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $176.24, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOV was $176.24, representing a -1.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $178.32 and a 52.09% increase over the 52 week low of $115.88.

DOV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). DOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.49. Zacks Investment Research reports DOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.58%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dov Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOV as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSDA with an increase of 4.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DOV at 2.03%.

