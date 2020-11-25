Dover Corporation (DOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Dover Corporation (DOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.495 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.02% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $126.34, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOV was $126.34, representing a -0.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.39 and a 100.7% increase over the 52 week low of $62.95.

DOV is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). DOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6. Zacks Investment Research reports DOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.55%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

