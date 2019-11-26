Dividends
Dover Corporation (DOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Dover Corporation (DOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $111.95, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOV was $111.95, representing a -0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.20 and a 70.06% increase over the 52 week low of $65.83.

DOV is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). DOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.43. Zacks Investment Research reports DOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.66%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

The following ETF(s) have DOV as a top-10 holding:

  • NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF (NUMG)
  • Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (QVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVM with an increase of 6.15% over the last 100 days. NUMG has the highest percent weighting of DOV at 2.17%.

