Dover Corporation (DOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Dover Corporation (DOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.495 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DOV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $149, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOV was $149, representing a -4.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $155.77 and a 65.5% increase over the 52 week low of $90.03.

DOV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). DOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports DOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.05%, compared to an industry average of 23.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.