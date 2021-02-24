Dover Corporation (DOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Dover Corporation (DOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.495 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DOV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOV was $121.98, representing a -6.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $130.41 and a 93.77% increase over the 52 week low of $62.95.

DOV is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). DOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.7. Zacks Investment Research reports DOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.67%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

