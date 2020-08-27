Dover Corporation (DOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Dover Corporation (DOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.495 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.02% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $111.48, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOV was $111.48, representing a -7.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.26 and a 77.09% increase over the 52 week low of $62.95.

DOV is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). DOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.62. Zacks Investment Research reports DOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.44%, compared to an industry average of -21.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

