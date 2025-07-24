Markets
DOV

Dover Corp Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

July 24, 2025 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $280 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $247 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $337 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $2.050 billion from $1.949 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $280 Mln. vs. $247 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $2.050 Bln vs. $1.949 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.35 to $9.55

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.