Markets
DOV

Dover Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

January 31, 2023 — 06:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $264 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $2.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $2.139 billion from $1.989 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $264 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $2.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.15 -Revenue (Q4): $2.139 Bln vs. $1.989 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.