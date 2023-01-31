Dover Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $264 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $2.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $2.139 billion from $1.989 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $264 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $2.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.15 -Revenue (Q4): $2.139 Bln vs. $1.989 Bln last year.

