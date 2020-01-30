Dover Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $168.12 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $141.57 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $225.74 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $1.78 billion from $1.81 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $225.74 Mln. vs. $211.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q4): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.

