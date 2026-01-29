Dover Corp Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on January 29, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.dovercorporation.com/calendar/past-events

To listen to the call, dial 1 (800) 225-9448 (domestic) or 1 (203) 518-9708 (international), conference ID DOVQ425.

For a replay call, dial 1 (800) 723-8184 (domestic) or 1 (402) 220-2668 (international).

