Dover Corp Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $286.03 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $263.76 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $323.75 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $2.16 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $286.03 Mln. vs. $263.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.00 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q3): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 to $8.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.