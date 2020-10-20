Dover Corp Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $200.30 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $206.01 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $231.74 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.75 billion from $1.83 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $231.74 Mln. vs. $234.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.60 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.45

