Dover Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 25, 2024 — 06:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $281.822 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $242.239 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $327.096 million or $2.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $2.178 billion from $2.100 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $281.822 Mln. vs. $242.239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.04 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.178 Bln vs. $2.100 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.05 to $9.20

