Dover Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $124.77 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $198.09 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $164.40 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.1% to $1.50 billion from $1.81 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $164.40 Mln. vs. $229.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q2): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.25

