Dover Corp Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $632.22 million, or $4.52 per share. This compares with $228.57 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $272.61 million or $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $2.09 billion from $2.08 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $632.22 Mln. vs. $228.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.52 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 to $9.15

