Dover Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $226.15 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $232.77 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $275.43 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $2.05 billion from $1.87 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $226.15 Mln. vs. $232.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.56 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.83 -Revenue (Q1): $2.05 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $8.45 to $8.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.