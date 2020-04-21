Dover Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $176.28 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $105.71 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $203.23 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $1.66 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Dover Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $203.23 Mln. vs. $182.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

