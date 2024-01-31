News & Insights

Markets
DOV

Dover Completes Acquisition Of Bulloch Technologies

January 31, 2024 — 08:03 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dover (DOV) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Bulloch Technologies, Inc., a provider of point-of-sale or "POS", forecourt controller, and electronic payment server solutions to the convenience retail industry, for C$150 million, subject to customary adjustments and with additional contingent consideration tied to future growth of the business.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Bulloch will become part of the Dover Fueling Solutions operating unit within Dover's Clean Energy and Fueling segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.