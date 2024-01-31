Dover Completes Acquisition Of Bulloch Technologies

(RTTNews) - Dover (DOV) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Bulloch Technologies, Inc., a provider of point-of-sale or "POS", forecourt controller, and electronic payment server solutions to the convenience retail industry, for C$150 million, subject to customary adjustments and with additional contingent consideration tied to future growth of the business.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Bulloch will become part of the Dover Fueling Solutions operating unit within Dover's Clean Energy and Fueling segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.