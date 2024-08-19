Dover Buys RF Device Provider Criteria Labs; Terms Not Disclosed

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Dover Corp. (DOV), a manufacturer and solutions provider, announced Monday that it has acquired Criteria Labs, Inc., a provider of RF Device and Microelectronic Engineering Solutions. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Criteria Labs provides radio frequency "RF" device and microelectronic engineering solutions tailored for high-reliability applications in the space, aerospace, defense, commercial semiconductor, automotive, and medical industries.

With the acquisition, Criteria Labs is now part of the Microwave Products Group or MPG within Dover's Engineered Products segment.

Criteria Labs' primary location in Austin, Texas, includes a large clean room for space test engineering, assembly, and packaging, while its Penrose, Colorado, facility specializes in electronic component tape and reel packaging services.

Dover expects the acquisition to enhance MPG's ability to meet exacting Size, Weight, and Power or SWaP requirements which are crucial for electronic warfare and communication systems.

