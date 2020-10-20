Dover Boosts FY20 Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, diversified manufacturer Dover Corp. (DOV) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, based on the improved operating results in the third quarter and a healthy order backlog.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.52 to $4.57 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.40 to $5.45 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.16 to $4.41 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.00 to $5.25 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

