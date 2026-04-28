Dover (BIT:1DOV) Price Target Increased by 10.36% to 216.50

The average one-year price target for Dover (BIT:1DOV) has been revised to €216.50 / share. This is an increase of 10.36% from the prior estimate of €196.18 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €145.88 to a high of €253.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.98% from the latest reported closing price of €178.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dover. This is an decrease of 611 owner(s) or 35.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DOV is 0.14%, an increase of 25.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.81% to 122,956K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,803K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,108K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DOV by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,519K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DOV by 39.11% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,881K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 63.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DOV by 215.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,861K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DOV by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,623K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DOV by 27.55% over the last quarter.

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