DOV

Dover Appoints Its President And CEO Richard Tobin To Additional Role Of Chairman

February 10, 2024 — 01:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dover (DOV) today said that it appointed President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Tobin to the additional role of Chairman of the Board. In addition, the independent directors of the Board have appointed the current Chairman, Michael Johnston, to the role of lead independent director. Both appointments are effective February 10, 2024.

Tobin has served as a director since 2016 and as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2018. Johnston has served as Board Chairman since 2016 and as a director since 2013.

The company noted that its Board amended the company's Corporate Governance Guidelines to require a Lead Independent Director when the Chairman is not independent and to define the duties of the Lead Independent Director.

Stocks mentioned

DOV

