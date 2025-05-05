Dover To Acquire SIKORA For EUR 550 Mln In Cash

Markets
(RTTNews) - Dover Corp. (DOV) announced that it agreed to acquire SIKORA AG for 550 million euros in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Following the closing of the transaction, SIKORA will become part of Dover's MAAG operating unit within Dover's Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

Founded in 1973 by Harald Sikora and headquartered in Bremen, Germany, SIKORA is a provider of precision measurement, inspection, and control solutions for production processes in the wires and cables, hoses, tubes, sheets, optical fibers, and plastics industries. The Company, which has grown at a double-digit organic growth rate over the last three years with a robust outlook, generated approximately 100 million euros in revenue in 2024.

