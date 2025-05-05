Dover To Acquire Precision Tech Firm SIKORA AG For €550 Mln To Boost Process Solutions Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Dover Corporation (DOV) Monday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SIKORA AG, a German-based leader in precision measurement and inspection technology, for €550 million in cash, pending regulatory approvals.

The deal is set to close in Q2 2025, after which SIKORA will join Dover's MAAG unit under its Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

Founded in 1973, SIKORA delivers advanced control solutions used in industries such as wires, cables, tubes, plastics, and optical fibers, helping manufacturers improve product quality, process efficiency, and compliance.

The company posted approximately €100 million in 2024 revenue and has seen double-digit organic growth in recent years, driven by rising demand in high-performance and electrification sectors, including data centers.

According to Ueli Thuerig, President of MAAG, the acquisition adds a highly strategic and complementary product line, offering cross-selling opportunities and deeper engagement with OEM partners.

Dover CEO Richard J. Tobin noted that SIKORA's technology, market reach, and installed base align with Dover's capital deployment strategy, bringing both growth and margin upside while strengthening its platform with a skilled workforce and innovation-driven culture.

Monday, DOV closed at $173.02, down 0.49%, and dipped slightly to $173 in after-hours trading, a further 0.01% decline on the NYSE.

