doValue’s €150 Million Capital Increase and Gardant Acquisition

doValue S.p.A. has received approval from CONSOB for a €150 million capital increase through the issuance of new shares, and plans to acquire Gardant by November 22, 2024. The company has scheduled an option offer for these new shares from November 25 to December 12, 2024, and has secured commitments from major shareholders and underwriters to support the offering.

