doValue S.p.A Reports Strong Portfolio Growth

November 11, 2024 — 02:18 pm EST

doValue S.p.A (IT:DOV) has released an update.

doValue S.p.A reported strong growth in its managed portfolio, reaching its full-year target of €8 billion in new business. The company also reported gross revenues of €314 million and EBITDA of €96 million, surpassing management expectations. The acquisition of Gardant is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, further strengthening doValue’s financial position.

