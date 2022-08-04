doValue secures bigger max size for UniCredit NPLs under new accord

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bad loan manager doValue DOVA.MI has secured a higher ceiling for non-performing loans it manages on behalf of UniCredit CRDI.MI under a new contract it is in the process of sealing with the Milanese bank.

DoValue CEO Andrea Mangoni told an analyst call the ceiling would be raised to 5 million from 1 million euros ($1.02 million) previously, supporting the outlook for bad loan inflows.

The new accord comes after UniCredit struck a partnership with doValue's rival Prelios over unlikely-to-pay loans.

