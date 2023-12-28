DouYu To Repurchase Up To US$20 Mln Of Shares - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) said that its board authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to US$20 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares during a period of up to twelve months commencing on January 1, 2024.

The company expects to utilize its existing funds to fund repurchases made under this program.

In Thursday pre-market trade, DOYU was trading at $0.75 up $0.02 or 3.02%.

